VANCOUVER — The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington will host its 2022 Annual Luncheon on Tue., June 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Vancouver Washington. The program features keynote speaker Tyler Monk, who is the founder and inspirational storyteller behind The Underdog Mentality. The afternoon also includes presentations of the SW Washington Philanthropy Awards. Ron and Terry Prill were selected as Philanthropists of the Year for their charitable leadership around youth development and healthcare related causes. The Camas couple’s commitments of time, talent and treasure have spanned nearly two decades in Vancouver, strengthening organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington, PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center and others.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO