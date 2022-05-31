ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New this week: 'Interceptor,' Post Malone and 'Fire Island'

By The Associated Press
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EslSS_0fw1nQvD00
The Stream This combination of photos shows promotional art for, from left, "This is Going to Hurt," a series premiering June 2 on AMC+, "Interceptor," a film premiering June 3 on Netflix and "Fire Island," a film premiering June 3 on Hulu. (AMC+/Netflix/Hulu via AP) (Uncredited)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Screenwriter and comedian Joel Kim Booster looked to Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" as the inspiration for his modern romantic comedy "Fire Island," coming to Hulu on Friday. Under Andrew Ahn's direction, Booster also stars as the main character Noah who is setting off for an annual weeklong reunion trip with some friends, including "Saturday Night Live's" Bowen Yang, to the iconic LGBTQ vacation spot. Yang plays the part of the insecure Howie, and Noah, who avoids relationships, makes it his mission to find him a hook up. Margaret Cho is in the mix, too, as the woman who owns the house they've stayed at for years. Reviews have called it an instant gay classic.

— Over on Netflix, "Fast & Furious" alum Elsa Pataky (who is also famously married to Chris Hemsworth) leads her own action pic with "Interceptor," which debuts on Friday. She plays a military officer who has been relegated to a base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean to look after a single missile interceptor. It's a boring gig until a former intelligence officer played by Luke Bracey threatens the base and she's the only one there to defend it. Hemsworth not only produced, but also helped Pataky train for the role as well.

— Or for some real classics, head over to The Criterion Channel where starting Wednesday they're celebrating Judy Garland's centennial (she would have been 100 on June 10) with 12 MGM films that defined her early career. They include Busby Berkeley's "Babes in Arms" (1939) and "For Me and My Gal" (1942); Vincente Minnelli's "Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944), "The Clock" (1945) and "The Pirate" (1948); Robert Z. Leonard's "Ziegfeld Girl" (1941) and "In the Good Old Summertime" (1949); George Sidney's "The Harvey Girls" (1946); Norman Taurog's "Girl Crazy" (1943) and "Presenting Lily Mars" (1943); and Charles Walters' "Easter Parade" (1948) and "Summer Stock" (1950).

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Post Malone returns Friday with "Twelve Carat Toothache," a follow up to his 2019 album, "Hollywood's Bleeding" and includes his new single with The Weeknd, "One Right Now," which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other guests expected are Kid Laroi, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold. Post Malone told Billboard the album is about "the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream."

— A high-energy concert by Prince and the Revolution in upstate New York held more than three decades ago has been reworked and re-released on video and audio. The March 30, 1985, concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, included the songs "Delirious," "1999," "Little Red Corvette," "Take Me Home," "Let's Pretend We're Married," "Computer Blue," "When Doves Cry" and "I Would Die 4 U," among others. "Prince and The Revolution: Live" will be released Friday.

— Drive-By Truckers look back on their new album, "Welcome 2 Club XIII," due out Friday. Songs about the bandmembers' formative years follows on the heels of their 2020 albums "The Unraveling" and "The New OK." One single, "The Driver," is about being behind the wheel of a car at night with a little practical advice thrown in: "When you're changing lanes/and passing on the right/check your blind spot/and signal your intent." The new album gets its title from a music venue where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley performed at the start of their careers.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— If you missed PBS' "National Memorial Day Concert," have no fear. The event was back live after years of taped presentations because of COVID-19 and was hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise and featured performances by Lea Salonga, Craig Morgan, Rhiannon Gidden and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Special tributes were made to women who served in World War II, Medal of Honor recipients and the late Gen. Colin Powell. The 90-minute concert, in its 33rd year streams live at PBS and is available for the next few weeks.

— Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal") stars in "This is Going to Hurt," a comedy-drama based on the 2017 best-selling memoir of the same name by Adam Kay. The setting is a gynecology and obstetrics ward, where Whishaw's over-stressed, under-paid Dr. Kay faces nearly 100-hour weeks, decisions that could save a life or lose it, and a tenuous grip on the scant personal time left. The limited series, created by British doctor-turned-comedy-writer Kay, debuts Thursday, on AMC+ and Sundance Now, with new episodes out weekly.

— The MTV Movie & TV Awards is billed as an "epic, global one-night event." Be that as it may, the Sunday ceremony will be easy to find. Besides playing internationally on MTV, it will be simulcast by a vast contingent of corporate siblings including BET, CMT, Comedy Central and Paramount Network. Vanessa Hudgens is the host, with top nominees including "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Euphoria" and "The Batman." "Inventing Anna," "Moon Knight" and "Pam & Tommy" are among the other contenders, with new categories including best song and this novel entry: Here for the Hookup.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Settled With Ex Brandon Blackstock Over Montana Ranch, But Now She's Dealing With A Very 'Hole-y' Mystery

Kelly Clarkson settled her divorce with Brandon Blackstock in March after a long and painful process, full of custody battles and lawsuits. Possibly the most highly contentious issue in the drawn-out proceedings, however, was the couple’s ranch in Montana. After months of back and forth over what to do with the property and deciding whether or not the music manager could continue to live there, the issue was settled, with Clarkson paying Blackstock a percentage of the property value. But holey moley, her troubles down on the ranch aren’t over yet, and the talk show host revealed she’s dealing with a new, and pretty disturbing, issue.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Vincente Minnelli
Person
Joel Kim Booster
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Charles Walters
Person
Post Malone
Person
George Sidney
Person
Elsa Pataky
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Lea Salonga
Person
Busby Berkeley
Person
Brian Stokes Mitchell
Person
Gary Sinise
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson Shines on Classic Keith Urban Song [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson has covered countless songs during her "Kellyoke" segment on her daytime television show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. On Wednesday's (May 25) episode, she went country, taking a swing at a throwback Keith Urban song: 2003's "Raining on Sunday." Clarkson stood center stage as she sang the moody song,...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Judges Katy Perry & Luke Bryan Surprise Season 20 Finalists With Superstar Duet Partners For the Upcoming Finale

All eyes are on “American Idol” finalists Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, and HunterGirl, as they get ready to take the stage during the season finale. During the latest episode, judges Luke Bryan and Katy Perry recently surprised the contestants with final duet partners. On Wednesday, the popular singing competition shared a video of Bryan and Perry that highlighted the moment the judges revealed the news to the contestants.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Fire Island#Fast Furious#The Associated Press#Hulu#Booster#Lgbtq#The Criterion Channel
Outsider.com

40 Years Ago: How a Great Song (and a Bad Movie) Helped Make George Strait a Household Name

Let’s have a little George Strait fun today. Of course, “The King of Country” needs no introduction in 2022. However, this here story I’m about to unfold took place in the early ’80s. Yes, 40 years ago, George Strait was just a duded-up Texan, dreaming of scoring one No. 1 hit. With the release of “Fool Hearted Memory” on May 27, 1982, that dream was about to become a reality.
MUSIC
CMT

Ashley McBryde Steps In As Backup Singer For Eric Church In NYC

Country phenomenon Eric Church could attest that not all heroes wear capes. Hours before the Church Choir flocked to Madison Square Garden (May 20) to see the “Springsteen” singer wrap The Gather Again Tour, his background singer Joanna Cotton fell ill. Church had to call an audible and turned to long-time friend Ashley McBryde to save the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
SFGate

Trixie Mattel Teams With Shakey Graves for ‘This Town’ on ‘Kimmel’

Trixie Mattel tapped Austin-based singer-songwriter Shakey Graves for a performance of “This Town” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday. Decked out in vintage-inspired Western gear, Mattel and Co. channeled Grand Ole Opry nostalgia for the rendition of the track from the RuPaul’s Drag Race star’s forthcoming double LP, The Blonde & Pink Albums.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Johnny's next role? Fans rejoice at rumors that Depp will star in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2 after he appears in cast lists for the long-awaited cult-classic sequel

Rumor's are circulating that Johnny Depp is due to make his post-defamation trial comeback in Beetlejuice 2. Depp, who has not been in a major movie since 2018, now appears in the cast list alongside stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, in Google searches for the movie. The film's IMDB...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Ronnie Dunn: Celebrate With 5 of the Brooks & Dunn Star’s Best Songs

When Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks joined forces in 1990 to form Brooks & Dunn, the duo took country music by storm. There aren’t enough superlatives to describe the impact the duo had on country music. In short, Brooks & Dunn are the greatest duo in the history of the genre. And when you start talking about all-genre importance, only Simon & Garfunkel have sold more records as a duo.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
106K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy