A shooting at a Homewood restaurant late Friday morning left one man dead. The gunfire erupted at 11:53 a.m. at Seafood King Cajun Style restaurant on State Farm Parkway. Homewood police Sgt. John Carr said the victim was a patron of the restaurant and was with other people. Some kind of altercation took place in the parking lot, and the victim was shot one time in the chest.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO