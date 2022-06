NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) has been called to three overdose cases over a three-day period. The first two occurred on Sunday, May 29, at about 11:45 a.m. When officers arrived they administered Narcan to both people prior to paramedics getting there. One person was revived and paramedics began advanced life-saving procedures on the second person, who was transported to a hospital. The second individual never recovered and was pronounced deceased.

NORTH VERNON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO