San Jose, CA

Downtown SJ to hold block party to increase voter turnout

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Officials in San Jose are holding a block party aimed at increasing voter turnout in the upcoming primary election on June 7.

According to political analysts, San Jose’s voter projection rate is approximately 40%. With numbers this low, residents of the downtown San Jose community made a plan to close down the street for a block party in support of Measure B on June 1.

Measure B is a proposal to move San Jose’s Mayoral election to the same cycle as the Presidential election in 2024. Currently the mayoral election is held in what is called an “off year,” meaning it is held the same year as the gubernatorial election cycle. Because the vote is held during the gubernatorial election cycle, the city often sees a much lower turnout.

Who’s stealing San Jose election signs?

The block party will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Hensley Street (between 2nd and 3rd Streets) and will include a live DJ and programming for adults and children. Ballot boxes will be available onsite, and attendees are encouraged to cast their vote early at the block party.

