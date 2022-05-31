ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Three arrested after San Angelo Police serve search warrant

 3 days ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three people were arrested May 24 after San Angelo Police served a search warrant at a San Angelo home. According to a release from the San Angelo...

