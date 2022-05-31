Three arrested after San Angelo Police serve search warrant

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was sentenced to 35 years in state prison Thursday morning for the murder of Kristian Rose. According to court documents, on Jun. 2, Jacob Martinez, 21, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to his part in the murder. In exchange for the guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to 35 years in prison and ordered to pay $5,795 in restitution. Martinez was arrested in Apr. 2019 for his role in the murder of Rose. In the case, Martinez had three other co-defendants: Brian Garcia, Alexis Jackson, and Joshua Jaquez. Garcia was sentenced to 50 years in Feb. for his role in the…

