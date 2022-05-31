ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

11-year-old girl in Jackson go-kart crash dies of her injuries, family says

By Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZW1bD_0fw1ldWC00

JACKSON - An 11-year-old girl who suffered a serious head injury in a go-kart accident in Jackson has died, her family announced.

Police said the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on May 15 on Parkside Drive.

The girl was said to have hit a tree stump and flipped over in the go-kart, Capt. Steven Laskiewicz of the Jackson Police Department said.

Nicole Galarza Murillo was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, the girl’s family member said in a GoFundMe post .

"Nicole was a smart, sweet and caring young girl with a bright future ahead. She was an animal lover and wished to be a veterinarian,” the post reads. “She was a wonderful sister, daughter and friend to many, as well as one of the nicest young lady you’d ever meet. The love and joy that Nicole brought to her family and everyone that knew her will never be forgotten. Her personality and smile was compelling beyond words.”

Russia-Ukraine War: Middletown couple saves family, sends supplies

According to the post, Nicole donated her organs to the NJ Sharing Network. Her long hair also was donated, a dream of Nicole’s that her mother wanted to fulfill, the post reads.

The GoFundMe account on Tuesday exceeded the requested $20,000 that was requested  to fund Nicole’s medical and funeral expenses, and to support her two sisters, 15 and 4.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 11-year-old girl in Jackson go-kart crash dies of her injuries, family says

Comments / 4

Related
105.7 The Hawk

Route 9 crash in Howell, NJ kills father of 6-year-old

HOWELL — A GoFundMe page has identified the man killed when he was struck on Route 9 early Thursday morning. A 30-year-old Lakewood was walking on the southbound side of the highway in Howell between Alexander Avenue and Ford Road when he was struck by a 53-year-old Deal resident, according to Howell police.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Door-to-door salesman charged in N.J. stabbing death claims self defense

A door-to-door salesman charged with the stabbing death of a 44-year-old Jackson resident last week told investigators he was acting in self-defense after the other man grabbed him by the collar and twice threatened to kill him, authorities said. The deadly confrontation between the salesman, Michael Tsamas, and Joseph Delgardio...
JACKSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Accidents
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Jackson, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Crime & Safety
Beach Radio

Middletown, NJ man arrested and charged for trying to lure 14-year-old girl

A Middletown Township is facing multiple charges after being arrested for allegedly trying to lure a 14-year-old girl along Prospect Avenue. Middletown Police said they got a call on May 28 around 4:22 pm from the North Middletown section of the township about a man trying to lure the girl and quickly drove to the scene, and found the victim who was safe and physically unharmed.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
News 12

Police: Babylon man killed in crash on LIE

Police say a 22-year-old Babylon man was killed in a car crash on the Long Island Expressway. Police say Matthew Lightsey was driving westbound on the expressway in Manorville, when he lost control of his vehicle between exits 69 and 68 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Lightsey then hit the wall...
BABYLON, NY
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Manhunt Nets Two After Paramus Resident Confronts Home Burglar

A burglar who was confronted by a Paramus homeowner after entering an occupied residence Friday morning was captured by police a short time later, authorities confirmed. Alqadir Ward, 26, of East Orange was nabbed by Paramus and Washington Township police as he tried to hide in bushes along the Garden State Parkway shortly after 8 a.m., Paramus Police Capt. Frank Scott said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A bicyclist was found by the side of the road by a passerby in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The rider may have been struck by a hit-and-run driver, initial reports said. The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at Nathaniel Street and...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Kart#Crime#Police#Russia#Traffic Accident#The Nj Sharing Network#Gofundme
BreakingAC

Woman assaulted and dumped in Galloway

An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
GALLOWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Beach Radio

Lakewood man killed walking along Route 9 in Howell, NJ

HOWELL — A pedestrian was killed walking along Route 9 just before 2 a.m. Thursday. Howell police said the 30-year-old Lakewood man was struck while walking in the southbound lanes between Alexander Avenue and Ford Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 53-year-old Deal resident,...
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck Dead By Hit-Run Car On Garden State Parkway

New Jersey State Police seek the public’s help with a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway that killed a 31-year-old pedestrian from Elizabeth last week. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 25, Felipe Dos Santos was walking northbound on the shoulder of the parkway hear milepost 130.4 in Woodbridge Township, according to New Jersey State Police.
fox29.com

Swimmer who went missing off New Jersey coast identified

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
WILDWOOD, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy