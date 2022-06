A man considered to hold the greatest law enforcement power in Palm Beach County is doing so from a hospital bed at JFK Hospital near Lake Worth. Ric Bradshaw, the five-term sheriff, has been in the hospital for over a month after two medical procedures between April 26 and May 3. The second procedure was an elective heart procedure, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said, but did not ...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO