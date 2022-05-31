ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Chamber First Thursday's Mixer

On Thursday June 2, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will hold its First Thursday Mixer.

The mixer is hosted by J. Renee Bejeweled and Betty Boo Bakery. The Bling Bus will be on property and there will be some very special treats to sample, according to a press release.

This strictly social, no business talk, happy-hour style event provides business owners from throughout Pinal County with an opportunity to enjoy getting connected to the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

First Thursday's is the times to meet and mingle with fellow members of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, make connections and have fun.

The First Thursday mixer will be held at McFarland State Park, 24 W. Ruggles St. from 5-6:30 p.m.

To attend, RSVP to florencechamber@gmail.com .

