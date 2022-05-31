ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

‘We don’t know our fate’: Residents in fear of Russian advance as Putin’s missiles kill civilians

By Kim Sengupta
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2VC4_0fw1kyuq00

The missiles hit the apartment block in the early hours, destroying part of the building and a school next door, charring parked cars and tearing down trees.

Alexander Levchenko, 43, was burned alive in his fifth floor home, after all attempts to rescue him failed. Two others were killed – a 70-year-old woman and a soldier. Two more are missing, likely to be dead, say residents. Eight were injured, three of them seriously.

Groups of residents huddled around the site on Yaroslava Mudroho Street to speak of their concern. There has been foreboding about what may happen here in Slovyansk as Russian forces draw closer; they have already taken effective control of the town of Lyman, bringing their artillery and short-range missiles within striking range of this city.

Slovyansk is of symbolic significance as the place where the separatist insurrection that led to the 2014 war began. It is also now of great strategic importance for Vladimir Putin’s forces in their aim of capturing eastern Ukraine.

On another front, Russian troops are engaged in bitter fighting for Sievierodonetsk and Lisichansk; capturing those cities would give Moscow control over the Luhansk region and offer another avenue into the Donbas.

Ukrainian forces have been severely outgunned on both lines of combat in the east, suffering terrible losses. President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that Russia “wants to destroy the Donbas” and that its campaign is taking an appalling toll of lives among civilians and the military with up to 100 soldiers being killed every day. The number of injured is not known, but, on battlefield average, three times more fighters are wounded rather than killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnTT6_0fw1kyuq00

Supplies of western weapons, say Ukrainians, are not arriving anywhere near fast enough. The United States has announced it will send long-range multiple-rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, although President Biden has stipulated that systems capable of striking Russia will not be among them amid fears of bringing Nato into direct conflict with the Kremlin.

For residents of the blasted buildings in Slovyansk, the future is full of uncertainty and apprehension.

“The Russians are there and we think these attacks will continue, there will be more people killed,” said Elena, 59. “It is very sad to think what happened to poor Alexander. He was a nice man. It is such a terrible way to die, by fire, at his own home.”

Elena, who has been living in the apartments for over 10 years, was born in Russia. “Both my parents are Russian. But I am happy here in Ukraine and I do not see any justification in what Vladmir Putin is doing. He is saying he wants to liberate us, but we don’t want this kind of liberation,” she wanted to stress. “I have a daughter living in [the separatist Donetsk Peoples Republic] and she is told all this propaganda, and she believes it, she talks of this liberation.

We have built a good city since then. I can see it getting destroyed now: for what? This place is not going to be safe

Elena

“We had all that fighting in 2014. We have built a good city since then. I can see it getting destroyed now: for what? This place is not going to be safe, I will speak to my husband and we will have to decide what to do.”

At the age of 89, Lydia Nikoleyeva says she has no choice but to stay. “Where am I meant to go? I am ill, I have liver and heart trouble, the tablets I had to take ran out a month ago, no one can get me anymore here. I cannot travel, so I’ll just wait here and see what happens, if the Russians come here”, she says.

Some of those evacuated from Slovyansk have returned, finding it difficult financially and socially to settle elsewhere. Houses in the suburbs seem empty, only for residents to suddenly emerge from their basements. These areas have suffered from artillery and air strikes, and underground seems the safest option.

The deputy mayor of Slovyansk, Yuri Pidhisnyi, says the administration is doing what it can to cope with no gas, restricted water supply and the closure of most food stores. He maintained that Ukrainian forces will successfully defend Slovyansk, but was also convinced that the Russians will try to capture the city.

“They have got part control of Lyman and they are attacking the villages between there and this place,” he says. “This is the city where the terrorists began their operations in 2014. We managed to throw them out of here, but we had eight years of war after that. Now they want to get it back.”

In April 2014, separatists – reportedly augmented by Russian Special Forces – took over the municipal building, the police headquarters and the offices of SBU, the intelligence service. Ukrainian forces experienced one of their biggest losses at the time when a military helicopter carrying 14 personnel, including General Serhiy Kulchytsky of the National Guard, was shot down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQFEV_0fw1kyuq00

Now, military and security officials speak of the threat of a dual attack into the Donbas from Luhansk, if Sievierodonetsk and Lisichansk are taken, and a thrust from the direction of Lyman. Chechen fighters are said to be engaged on both fronts having been redeployed from Mariupol after the Russians finally overcame resistance there: another sign of the Kremlin concentrating forces here.

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, claims his country now holds the momentum in the conflict and aims to push the Ukrainian army out of both the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Major Andriy Eremenko, part of a volunteer unit that has been in combat near Lyman, describes relentless artillery assaults by Russians on villages to force a path to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

“They have been firing at Sviatohirsk and Bohorodychne,” he counts on fingers of his hand. “They also tried for Ozerne and Dibrova, these are small places, but the aim is to carry out an offensive on Slovyansk. They have got agents in place in both Slovyansk and Kramatorsk who are trying to help an occupation. They are a danger, our security services are dealing with them.”

There are certainly some residents of Slovyansk whose loyalties appear to be mixed. On the street, four women argue about culpability for the conflict. “Putin is responsible for this mess, he is destroying our country”, says one. “If Ukraine had been willing to talk, this would not have happened, they brought it on themselves,” says another.

Tending her garden across the road, Vera, 70, speaks of the loneliness of being by herself at a time of war. “I hope to live a little longer, I don’t want to die alone, but maybe that’s what will happen, we don’t know our fate”, she says. “But I hope I’ll be spared and our people will be spared.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin World Descends Into Fury Over New U.S. Rocket Delivery

President Joe Biden’s latest plan to send advanced rocket launch systems to Ukraine to help defend against Russian advances is already sending Moscow into a rage. Ukrainian officials have been pleading for months for the U.S. to send the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which will allow them to better target Russian forces from afar, but the Biden administration had held off on providing them out of a concern that the Kremlin might interpret the transfer as an escalation.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missiles#Military Helicopter#Russian Army#Ukrainian
The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

China says it will work with Russia to promote ‘real democracy’

China will work with Russia to promote “real democracy”, said a Chinese diplomat as the West continued to corner both nations over human-rights violations.“China is willing to work together with Russia and the global community to promote real democracy based on nations’ own conditions,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at a China-Russia thinktank summit on Wednesday.Both administrations, known for being authoritative in nature, have been accused by critics of violating the human rights of their citizens. In a veiled attack on the US, Mr Wang said “monopolising” the definition of democracy and human...
CHINA
Benzinga

Palantir To Help Ukraine's Army Resist Russian Invasion, CEO Meets Zelenskyy

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR has pledged support to help war-torn Ukraine as it continues to fight the ongoing Russian invasion. What Happened: Palantir CEO Alex Karp visited Ukraine on Thursday and met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vice premier and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in a tweet.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russian advance in eastern Ukraine to be delayed by ‘operational pause’, West believes

Russian troops in eastern Ukraine are likely to be forced to take an “operational pause” after slow and grinding advances over recent weeks have left little more than 50 per cent of the forces initially deployed by Vladimir Putin in a state of combat effectiveness, Western officials have said.Officials said the Russians face a series of perilous river crossings and are showing signs of “disillusionment” with the campaign, not only among rank-and-file soldiers but also senior officers.With Ukrainian defences soon to be bolstered by HIMARS rocket systems, supplied by US president Joe Biden, Russia will face increasingly effective resistance to...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran threatens US after dodging nuclear inspectors

An Iranian official vowed on Friday that the country will provide an “immediate response” to the U.S. or any European countries who take official action against Iran through the United Nation’s nuclear inspection organization International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In remarks reported by the Iranian state-run Islamic...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy