Louisiana State

Louisiana bill would ban requiring vaccination proof to enter civic facilities

Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

State and local governments and educational institutions in Louisiana could not require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to gain entry into government facilities under legislation advanced by a state Senate committee Tuesday.

The 4-2 vote sends the House-passed bill by state Rep. Larry Bagley, a Republican from Stonewall, to the full Senate.

As it came out of the committee, the bill would subject any government or state-run educational institution to civil penalties if they require COVID-19 vaccinations for entry.

Backers say government entities shouldn’t be asking about a person’s health status. Opponents of the bill said they didn’t want local governments subjected to civil fines for trying to prevent the spread of the disease.

The bill would not apply to government healthcare facilities that would risk losing federal funding under federal requirements for vaccines.

Rex Foster
3d ago

The vax doesn't prevent the spread of Covid.....and is actually the cause of all the variants Also many deaths have been the result of being vaxxed. As usual the MSM is pushing propaganda and covering up the truth.

Jason Frost
3d ago

The backwards state of New York is requiring vaccination to attend school.

Los Angeles Times

