Dominic Fike reveals he was high on magic mushrooms during his first Euphoria audition and lost the role

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Dominic Fike has opened up about his disastrous first audition for the debut season of Euphoria .

The actor joined the hit teen drama in season two as Elliot, who befriends Jules ( Hunter Schafer ) and Rue ( Zendaya ).

In a recent interview with GQ , Fike explained that he was invited to audition for the first season, and after making it through multiple rounds of callbacks, was given an opportunity for one last chemistry read with series regular Barbie Ferreira .

However, in an attempt at extreme method acting, he took magic mushrooms to help get into character. This proved to be a mistake.

“I started peaking right when me and Barbie were reading,” Fike said.

At the time, his state of mind made him think that series creator Sam Levinson was wearing a dress.

“I looked at him and I was like, ‘Are you wearing a dress right now?’ It was crazy. I started making fun of everybody in the room,” he recalled, laughing.

Later, he said his agents called him, saying: “What the f**k.” Fike did not get the part.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fike revealed that at the time he “was heavily addicted to so many drugs”.

He added: “Trying to make a f***ing album in the midst of that much pressure, the drugs, my family being insane, and me being insane, was impossible.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Dominic Fike
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Person
Hunter Schafer
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Billie Eilish & Her Boyfriend Just Broke Up After Rumors He Cheated on Her—He Called Her Fans’ Cowardly’

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said.Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.Body language expert Judi James said the duke’s gestures and expressions indicated his anxiety levels were “quite high”.She told the PA news agency: “It was like he had agreed to be the invisible man there to some extent.”Ms...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Priscilla Presley dazzles in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival

Priscilla Presley dazzled in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. For the star-studded event on Wednesday, the ex-wife of the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, 77, looked exceptional as she posed for photos on the red carpet with one hand on her hip.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears discloses the reason why she did not attend this year’s Met Gala

Britney Spears has revealed to fans why she did not attend this year’s Met Gala.The star-studded event took place earlier this month in New York City, with singers including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Camila Cabello in attendance.Spears was among those notably absent from the red carpet, along with Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and Zendaya.On Saturday (28 May), the “Baby One More Time” singer shared a post to Instagram disclosing why she she had not chosen to attend. “I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on,” she...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

After Her Miscarriage, Britney Spears Gushes Over Bonding With A Baby She Met On Vacation

While most travelers rave over the food, drinks and downtime they enjoyed during a getaway, the highlight of Britney Spears' trip to Mexico was the little girl she met!On Instagram, the singer shared a video that recapped her and fiancé Sam Asgahri's vacation, showing her rolling around on the sand topless, exploring their surroundings, and most importantly, interacting with the adorable tot. The post comes less than a week after the 34-year-old revealed she suffered a miscarriage early on in her third pregnancy."I swear this baby 👶🏼 was unbelievable !!! Most babies that small are extremely guarded and if someone...
MUSIC
