Biden laments devastation of ‘preventable’ gun deaths in wake of Texas shooting

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Joe Biden has shared his devastation over the “preventable” tragedy that saw 19 children and two adults killed during last Tuesday's school shooting in Texas .

The US president quoted Irish poet WB Yeats as he reacted to the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“There's an expression by an Irish poet: ‘Too long a suffering makes a stone of the heart,’” Mr Biden said.

“I've been to more mass shooting aftermaths than I think any president in American history. So much of it is preventable and the devastation is amazing.”

