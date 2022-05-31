ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Man Stabbed To Death in Southeast D.C., Suspect Arrested

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Man stabbed on Metrobus in NW DC, police say

WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a Metrobus on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. Just after 3 p.m., officers from Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) went to Newark Street and Wisconsin Avenue Northwest for a report of a stabbing. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man seriously hurt in stabbing aboard Metrobus

The Metro Transit Police are investigating a stabbing aboard a bus in Northwest D.C. Friday that left a man seriously hurt. Metro said in a statement that a man was stabbed aboard a 33 route bus at Wisconsin Avenue and Newark Street at about 3:20 p.m. The suspect fled the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Two men shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near North Capitol Street and P Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say one of the two...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot, Killed In East Baltimore Friday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Lanvale Street at 9:26 p.m. Once there, they found a 27-year-old man seated in a parked vehicle. The man had been shot in his shoulder, police said. Police conducted life-saving measures before the medics arrived, according to authorities. Medics to the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WTOP

DC police cadet among 2 arrested in Montgomery Co. armed robbery

A D.C. police cadet has been booted from the academy over armed robbery involving a pair of pricey sneakers. According to charging documents from the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office, the cadet, Christian Alexis Santos, 19, of D.C., is accused of taking part in an armed robbery in North Bethesda, Maryland, on March 25, targeting a Facebook user selling a pair of Jordan 12 sneakers.
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

Shooting around 5:30pm on North Cap

From MPD: “Shooting in the Unit block of P Street, NE. No Lookout.”. From AlertDC: “MPD reports the following road closures until further notice due to police activity:. Unit block of P Street NE between North Capitol Street and Florida Avenue NE (both directions) 1300 – 1500 blocks...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Morning Temple Hills Shooting

One man was killed in a morning shooting in Temple Hills, authorities say. The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 a.m., on the 4400 block of 23rd Parkway, Thursday, June 2, Prince George's Police say. Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In North Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot multiple times Thursday night in North Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 4200 block of St. Georges Street for a shooting, where they found a 29-year-old man shot multiple times in the torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with information in this murder is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
popville.com

11:30pm Shooting in Shaw

“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 2330 hours in the 1800 block of 7th St NW. No Lookout at this time”. Thanks to Patrick, Rich and Sarah for sending last night: “spotted on 14th this evening!! Tatte coming soon!!”. Congress Heights, Douglass, Events. “DC’s Wear Orange event Saturday afternoon at Oxon...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man Injured In Shooting At West Baltimore Royal Farms, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a Royal Farms store in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where the man, who had been shot in the hand. Police said he reported that he was shot at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue. Police said officers then responded to the store and found a crime scene. It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside the store. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

94K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy