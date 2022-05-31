Man Stabbed To Death in Southeast D.C., Suspect Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Lanvale Street at 9:26 p.m. Once there, they found a 27-year-old man seated in a parked vehicle. The man had been shot in his shoulder, police said. Police conducted life-saving measures before the medics arrived, according to authorities. Medics to the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO