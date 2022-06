Some singers are born with the subconscious knowledge that they were destined to sing. "I always sang as a child," Mick Jagger recounted in According to the Rolling Stones. "I was one of those kids who just liked to sing. Some kids sing in choirs; others like to show off in front of the mirror. I was in the church choir and I also loved listening to singers on the radio – the BBC or Radio Luxembourg – or watching them on TV and in the movies."

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO