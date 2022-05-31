ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out our reader-submitted gallery of Boise trees and flowers blossoming during spring

By Shaun Goodwin
 3 days ago

This past month hasn’t been the most typical May in the Treasure Valley. There was a rare May snowstorm that swept through the Boise area earlier this month and an unusually wet Memorial Day weekend that saw rain and snow blanket southern Idaho.

And if that wasn’t enough, a National Weather Service meteorologist spotted a rare tornado in Owyhee County last Friday.

But there have been some bright spots in the weather, too. One of those is the arrival of blossoming trees and flowers around the Treasure Valley, adding life and color to the region after a dry winter .

Earlier in the month, we asked you to submit pictures of burgeoning flowers and trees in the Treasure Valley after Idaho was ranked the 16th-prettiest state in the country.

From trees in your front yard to close-up pictures of flowers in Boise’s many local parks and trails, here are some of the best photos that show the Treasure Valley looking its Sunday Best:

ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

