Check out our reader-submitted gallery of Boise trees and flowers blossoming during spring

This past month hasn’t been the most typical May in the Treasure Valley. There was a rare May snowstorm that swept through the Boise area earlier this month and an unusually wet Memorial Day weekend that saw rain and snow blanket southern Idaho.

And if that wasn’t enough, a National Weather Service meteorologist spotted a rare tornado in Owyhee County last Friday.

But there have been some bright spots in the weather, too. One of those is the arrival of blossoming trees and flowers around the Treasure Valley, adding life and color to the region after a dry winter .

Earlier in the month, we asked you to submit pictures of burgeoning flowers and trees in the Treasure Valley after Idaho was ranked the 16th-prettiest state in the country.

From trees in your front yard to close-up pictures of flowers in Boise’s many local parks and trails, here are some of the best photos that show the Treasure Valley looking its Sunday Best: