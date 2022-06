The Kiwanis Braggin’ Rights BBQ competition is returning to its normal appearances this year. Kiwanian and BBQ Board member Rob Thomas says things will be like they were pre-Covid on Saturday afternoon: “We will be out at the Morgan County Fairgrounds this Saturday, June 4th from Noon until approximately 5 o’clock. Sometimes it will last a little longer, sometimes a little less – it all depends on when the food runs out. After the last two years of doing drive-thru due to Covid, we are finally back to our full competition that everybody enjoys.”

