Houston Academy softball P Braya Hodges voted SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Houston Academy softball pitcher Braya Hodges for being voted SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for May 16-22!

In the circle, the sophomore struck out seven and allowed only five hits and one earned run in seven innings pitched to lift Houston Academy to a 3A state title win over Mobile Christian.

Hodges received 41.76% of the vote, beating out Curry's Ambrey Taylor who finished second with 24.83% . Athens' Emily Simon finished third with 11.61% and Orange Beach's Daigle Wilson finished fourth with 8.57% . There were over 53,000 votes tallied this week!

—

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 16-22:

SOFTBALL

Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach: Wilson had the walk-off hit to lead Orange Beach to a 2A state championship with a 2-1 win over Mars Hill.

Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit: Faircloth went the distance in the circle, striking out 10 batters and only allowing two hits in Holy Spirit's 3-1 win over Skyline for the program's first 1A state title in history.

Ambrey Taylor, Curry: Taylor hit a triple and had the go-ahead RBI to lead Curry to a 4A state championship with a 2-1 win over Geneva.

Becca Benton, Hayden: Benton hit a home run and had an RBI in Hayden's 5A state title win over Alexandria.

Olivia Tindell, Thompson: Tindell went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI in Thompson's 2-0 7A state championship win over Hewitt-Trussville.

Emily Simon, Athens: Simon went the distance in the circle, allowing only one earned run and five hits while striking out nine in Athen's 6A state title win over Helena.

BASEBALL

Jax Yoxtheimer, Central-Phenix City: The 7A series MVP tossed a complete-game with six strikeouts to lead Central to a shutout 3-0 win over Hewitt-Trussville - capturing the program's first-ever state championship.

Elliott Bray, Hartselle: The Auburn commit tossed four innings, striking out eight and allowed a hit and a run to help end Pelham’s Cinderella playoff run with a dominating 10-2 win for the 6A state championship.

Cole Dean, Bayshore Christian: Dean hit a three-run double in the top of the sixth inning to lift the Eagles past Lindsay Lane. 8-4, for the 1A state title.

Reed Hill, Russellville: Hill went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and earned MVP honors in Russellville's second straight 5A state title win.