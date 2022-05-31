State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Marathon

New York State Police are releasing the names of those involved in a three-vehicle crash in passenger Wednesday, June 1 that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Homer man. State Police say Curtis Davies-Carr was driving a pickup truck north on State Route 13 and was killed when a second pickup truck, driven by John Czarpranski of Dryden and a sedan, driven by 22-year-old Sebastian Hollfeider of Homer, both traveling south, collided with the northbound vehicle.
An out-of-control vehicle veered across East Main Street in Endwell, slamming into a utility pole and rolling onto its side. The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. Friday just west of Brookside Avenue. Authorities say a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta was westbound on East Main Street when it crossed into the opposite...
UPDATE (6/2/22 10:19 a.m.) — The victim in Wednesday night’s fatal rollover crash in Clay has been identified by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Benjamin Foster, of Central Square, died at the scene after the 2002 Honda Accord he was the front passenger of lost control on Henry Clay Blvd. and drove off the road, striking a culvert which forced the car airborne, and then striking several trees before coming to rest.
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a stabbing that happened in East Utica early Thursday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the chest on the 400 block of Milgate Street around 5:30 a.m. The victim’s lung was punctured and he was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical...
MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a burglary at a seasonal camp in Lewis County. Several Honda generators and a Stihl chainsaw were stolen from the camp. According to State Police, this occurred on May 18 on Culpepper Road in the town of Montague. Those...
One woman is dead and two more people were injured after a head-on collision involving an SUV and a Trailways bus in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon. According to New York State Police, the crash occurred just before 1:15 p.m. on State Highway 23 in the town of Davenport. The driver...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has released more details about the fatal house fire that happened on West Fourth Street earlier this week. The victims have been identified as Lucille R. Brown, 57, and Scott A. Bernard, 50, according to the Elmira Police Department. Both of the victims lived at the address […]
RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWIT) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual that is accused of stealing a car in Richland. According to police, the individual in the photo is a suspect involved in stealing a car from the R&R 1 Stop gas station located at 7356 State Route 3 in the town of Richland. Police stated that the car was stolen on May 27 around 4:30 p.m. at the location.
ONEIDA COUNTY- Emergency responders were called out Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer managed to tip-over in Oneida County. At around 11:30 a.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls about a tractor trailer that had rolled-over on the State Route 12 northbound ramp from State Route 365. The incident occurred just north...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have released an update regarding the shooting of two males in the city of Ithaca on May, 27. Ithaca Police announced that the shooting suspect is believed to no longer be in the Ithaca area and that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Investigators determined that the […]
Pennsylvania State Police are reporting a bizarre shooting and fatal crash in Bradford County. Authorities say at around 2 a.m. June 1 they were called the Quality Inn parking lot in Wysox for a found firearm. Investigators say they determined 25-year-old Tyler States owned the gun and had shot himself...
WAMPSVILLE — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the following recent arrests:. • Richard K. Loomis, 32, of Camden, charged with petty larceny. • Wade A. Berry Jr., 43, of Eaton, taken unto custody on an arrest warrant for aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and fourth-degree stalking. He was transported to Madison County jail for centralized arraignment.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A collision involving three vehicles in Cortlandville has left one person dead, two injured. Troopers say a pick-up truck on State Route 281 crashed into another truck and a sedan near Bennie Road. The driver of the first truck, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Homer, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two inmates in the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility are arrested after separate incidents. According to the sheriff's office, Derek McNeil, 24, of Binghamton, was arrested after he punched and broke a glass window in the door leading out of the housing unit recreation yard. McNeil was charged with Criminal...
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man accused of leading police on a 120MPH chase through Watkins Glen last spring has been caught after he was at large for over a year, police said. Gary Kurbanov, 29, was arrested by Watkins Glen Police on May 26, 2022 on...
Police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway off of Dietz Street. 24-year-old stabbed to death in Oneonta; police searching for suspect. Oneonta police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway Monday night.
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week allegedly made off with a lot of fireworks, and now the Oneida City Police Department wants the public's help in bringing him to justice. According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department, 28-year-old Colin D. Cunningham stole...
A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
Comments / 0