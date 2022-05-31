State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Marathon

RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWIT) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual that is accused of stealing a car in Richland. According to police, the individual in the photo is a suspect involved in stealing a car from the R&R 1 Stop gas station located at 7356 State Route 3 in the town of Richland. Police stated that the car was stolen on May 27 around 4:30 p.m. at the location.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO