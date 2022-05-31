ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Man allegedly stabbed at large house party in Ulster County

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4MFy_0fw1hYCH00

Authorities in Ulster County are investigating reports of a stabbing after a house party that drew hundreds of people over the weekend in the Hamlet of Wallkill.

Neighbors sent News 12 social media video of the party showing a DJ and large crowds of partiers dancing outside.

The event allegedly drew hundreds of people in the area of Church and Main streets Saturday night.

Neighbors say dozens of partygoers spilled onto the street, and were seen chasing cars and shining flashlights in people’s windows.

Shawangunk police say a man allegedly stabbed there is being uncooperative.

Town officials tell News 12 they tried to stop the party before it happened, after seeing it advertised on social media, but the resident denied the party was being planned.

Town code does not require a permit unless there’s more than 500 people at a gathering.

Comments / 1

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Death of man in Newburgh was not suspicious, city police say

NEWBURGH – The death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found in a garage in the area of East Parmenter and Liberty streets in the City of Newburgh on May 31 does not appear to be suspicious in nature, police said Friday. When the body was discovered, city...
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Wallkill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wallkill, NY
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ulster County, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man convicted in baby bathtub drowning

KINGSTON – A Kingston man who left his infant daughter unattended in a bathtub with running water resulting in her drowning, was convicted by Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds on Thursday on the charge of criminally negligent homicide. Ashante Inniss, 28, had left his six-month-old daughter in the...
KINGSTON, NY
News 12

Police arrest 2 Yary's Deli workers in Huntington Station over accusations of illegal gambling device, alcohol sales to minors

Suffolk police arrested two people following a New York State Liquor Authority inspection in Huntington Station. Police say they responded to numerous complaints and conducted an inspection at Yary's Deli on New York Avenue. Police say when they arrived at 9:45 p.m. Friday, they arrested 20-year-old Randall Placido-Gonzales, the manager,...
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

NYC man charged with felony Leandra’s Law violation; issued appearance ticket

RED HOOK -A New York City man, driving with two children, was arrested Wednesday night in Red Hook, on felony DWI charges. Forty-eight-year-old Mayur Subbarao was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, both felonies, as well as three counts of drunk driving, all misdemeanors.
RED HOOK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Party#Violent Crime#Church And Main
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot in East Orange

One man is dead after a deadly shooting in East Orange on Friday. The shooting occurred just after 12 a.m. Police say they found Mejia Oliver on a sidewalk on Main Street. Oliver was pronounced dead at University Hospital. Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy