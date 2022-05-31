Man allegedly stabbed at large house party in Ulster County

Authorities in Ulster County are investigating reports of a stabbing after a house party that drew hundreds of people over the weekend in the Hamlet of Wallkill.

Neighbors sent News 12 social media video of the party showing a DJ and large crowds of partiers dancing outside.

The event allegedly drew hundreds of people in the area of Church and Main streets Saturday night.

Neighbors say dozens of partygoers spilled onto the street, and were seen chasing cars and shining flashlights in people’s windows.

Shawangunk police say a man allegedly stabbed there is being uncooperative.

Town officials tell News 12 they tried to stop the party before it happened, after seeing it advertised on social media, but the resident denied the party was being planned.

Town code does not require a permit unless there’s more than 500 people at a gathering.