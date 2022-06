WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A barricaded gunman situation that started Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township has ended with the man taking his own life, police said. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, announcing the standoff at the Laurel Bay Apartments off of Grove Road ended with the discovery of the 37-year-old man being found dead in his home of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO