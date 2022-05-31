ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Man Arrested After Domestic Violence Situation in Marion Over Memorial Day Weekend

By Artist
wktn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 31, 2022, the Marion Police Department located a suspect who was wanted after a domestic disturbance in Marion over the Memorial Day weekend. Raymond L. Wilson allegedly assault a female and held her against her will at a residene located at 133 Johnson Street. Wilson had fled...

wktn.com

Comments / 0

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

A Narcotics search warrant leads to the arrest of three individuals

BUCYRUS—On June 3, 2022, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH executed a narcotics search warrant at 805 Sherman St Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 (Rear Trailer). The search warrant came at the conclusion of a several-month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold by the individuals residing in the trailer. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bucyrus Police Department.
BUCYRUS, OH
Record-Herald

Shooting threat leads to arrest

A man who allegedly made threats to shoot everyone inside the Washington C.H. Walgreens was arrested Thursday afternoon on multiple charges. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to Walgreens, 1240 Columbus Ave., in reference to a male making threats that he was going to shoot the people inside the building, according to reports.
sciotopost.com

Overnight: Chillicothe Police Investigate a Suspicious Death

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police along with emergency services were called to the scene of a person not breathing around 5:46 pm on Thursday now they rule that the death is suspicious. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to 1108 Theater Street on a person not breathing....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, OH
County
Marion County, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Marion County, OH
Crime & Safety
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta Police Department investigating accidental shooting at downtown gas station

The Wapakoneta Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting at a downtown gas station Thursday night. According to the police department, the incident happened at the gas station at the corner of Willipie and Pearl streets after 6 p.m. A 21-year-old male from Lima had a gun go off, and the bullet went through his hand and through the arm of a 23-year-old female also from Lima. Both were taken to Mercy Health – St. Rita's for treatment. The case is still under investigation.
WAPAKONETA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Memorial Day Weekend#Domestic Disturbance#Police#Red Roof Inn#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

Mother arrested following death of 2 children in Akron house fire, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of two children killed in an Akron house fire Monday evening has been arrested, Akron Police said. The mother, 33-year-old Masiame Donzo, has been charged with endangering children and reckless homicide, according to police. No adult or guardian was home at the time...
AKRON, OH
ashlandsource.com

16 people charged criminally in May in Ashland County Court of Common Pleas

ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in May with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Christina Chavonne Carlene Belle, 21, of Toledo, was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of criminal tools. Charges were filed by an Ashland County Grand Jury on May 13 in connection with an incident authorities say happened March 24.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Findlay man faces several charges after police find drugs and guns in car

A Findlay man is behind bars, facing several charges after police say he ran off from them. Officers say they saw several suspicious people behind Rancho Fiesta on Tiffin Avenue just before midnight last night. 24-year-old K'caleeb Gonzales allegedly took off running behind an apartment building on Queenswood Drive. He was later nabbed by police.
FINDLAY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Man Sentenced for Kidnapping, Felonious Assault

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Zanesville man will spend 14 to 19 years in prison on charges of kidnapping and felonious assault. 37-year-old Nickolas McDonald previously pleaded guilty to the first and second degree charges and was sentenced Thursday. According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, McDonald kept the victim...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Suspects identified, arrested

EATON — Thanks to assistance from the public, investigators identified and arrested two suspects believed to be responsible for a residential burglary which occurred on May 9, in the 100 block of Quinn Road, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson. Deputies arrested Katherine Steele, 33 and Justin McTeer, 39, both...
EATON, OH
Fox 19

Coroner IDs security guard killed in Ohio hospital shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the security guard that was shot and killed at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The security guard was identified as 78-year-old Darrell Holderman. Dayton police said the prisoner was being treated in the emergency room. The inmate grabbed...
DAYTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.Dayton police said inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun.Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals. He sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, police said.After Booth fatally shot Holderman, people ducked for cover as he pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself, police said.Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield woman gets 48 months for selling meth

A Greenfield woman was sentenced to 48 months in prison for an amended count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and permitting drug abuse this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Kathy Sparks, 56, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a...
GREENFIELD, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Man killed in Bascom crash

Bascom, Ohio — A Fostoria man was killed in a vehicle crash in Bascom Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:28 p.m., the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a 2000 Ford pickup truck hitting a tree near 6330 W. State Route 18 in Bascom. Upon arrival,...
BASCOM, OH
WHIZ

Corrections Officers Charged with Assault; Inmate Faces Felony Charge

Two Zanesville Corrections Officers face assault charges following two separate incidents at the city jail. After review of the evidence the officers were charged by City Law Director David Tarbert with one count of assault. The case was turned over to the Ohio Attorney General to be handled at the misdemeanor level.
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy