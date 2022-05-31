Michelle Williams Got a ‘Twiggy Meets Mia Farrow’ Pixie Cut for the Cannes Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival red carpet continues to bring the glamour. Just look at Michelle Williams’ new haircut . On May 27, the actor attended the premiere of her newest film Showing Up , wearing a Chanel haute couture dress and debuting a chic new pixie. And now we’ve got a peek at how her hairstylist Chris McMillan achieved the look. He says the shorter chop was inspired by “Twiggy meets Mia Farrow” so you know it’s going to be good.

“We love inspiration from classic old films and actresses and somehow make it fresh and new,” McMillan wrote on Instagram. “Michelle is growing so this is a perfect cut to grow.” He used Drunk Elephant’s Wild Marula Tangle Spray ($25 at Sephora ) to keep “the hair shiny and not heavy” before letting it air dry. He then blew it dry smooth to minimize heat damage . “Regular trims and shaping up the hair is key to a good grow out,” he added.

Williams looks fresh and modern but with Old Hollywood energy — right down to her makeup. Makeup artist Angela Levin used Chanel Beauty on the actor, of course. The soft, rosy makeup included our favorite Chanel N°1 de Chanel Lip And Cheek Balm ($45 at Ulta Beauty ) — a natural-looking tint that looks good on everyone. Levin also used the Chanel Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Blurry Blue ($62 at Nordstrom ) on the eyes and Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara In Noir ($35 at Nordstrom ) on the lashes. Gorgeous!

You can see Williams (with a brunette bob!) in Showing Up , out now, a drama from Kelly Reichardt and her fourth collab with the actor. Williams plays Lizzy, a sculptor on the verge of a career-changing exhibition while dealing with drama from friends and family. Williams is getting great reviews, along with fellow actor Hong Chau, so it seems this is a must-see.