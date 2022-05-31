ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Michelle Williams Got a ‘Twiggy Meets Mia Farrow’ Pixie Cut for the Cannes Red Carpet

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6RSc_0fw1gxbb00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival red carpet continues to bring the glamour. Just look at Michelle Williams’ new haircut . On May 27, the actor attended the premiere of her newest film Showing Up , wearing a Chanel haute couture dress and debuting a chic new pixie. And now we’ve got a peek at how her hairstylist Chris McMillan achieved the look. He says the shorter chop was inspired by “Twiggy meets Mia Farrow” so you know it’s going to be good.

“We love inspiration from classic old films and actresses and somehow make it fresh and new,” McMillan wrote on Instagram. “Michelle is growing so this is a perfect cut to grow.” He used Drunk Elephant’s Wild Marula Tangle Spray ($25 at Sephora ) to keep “the hair shiny and not heavy” before letting it air dry. He then blew it dry smooth to minimize heat damage . “Regular trims and shaping up the hair is key to a good grow out,” he added.

Williams looks fresh and modern but with Old Hollywood energy — right down to her makeup. Makeup artist Angela Levin used Chanel Beauty on the actor, of course. The soft, rosy makeup included our favorite Chanel N°1 de Chanel Lip And Cheek Balm ($45 at Ulta Beauty ) — a natural-looking tint that looks good on everyone. Levin also used the Chanel Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Blurry Blue ($62 at Nordstrom ) on the eyes and Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara In Noir ($35 at Nordstrom ) on the lashes. Gorgeous!

You can see Williams (with a brunette bob!) in Showing Up , out now, a drama from Kelly Reichardt and her fourth collab with the actor. Williams plays Lizzy, a sculptor on the verge of a career-changing exhibition while dealing with drama from friends and family. Williams is getting great reviews, along with fellow actor Hong Chau, so it seems this is a must-see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0fw1gxbb00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Amber Heard’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She’ll Lose After She Was Found Guilty of Defaming Johnny

Click here to read the full article. After her defamation case with Johnny Depp, there has been a lot of interest in Amber Heard’s net worth and whether she can afford the millions of dollars in damages she was ordered to pay him. Heard, whose full name is Amber Laura Heard, was born on April 22, 1986, in Austin, Texas. She dropped out of high school to move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Heard went on to star in movies like Friday Night Lights, North Country and Spin before her big break in the 2006’s All the Boys...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hong Chau
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Twiggy
Person
Mia Farrow
Person
Kelly Reichardt
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Pixie Cut#The Cannes Red Carpet#Sephora#Chanel Beauty#Chanel N#Ulta Beauty
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa plays matchmaker for son Joaquin with surprising date

Kelly Ripa is a woman of many talents and it turns out that matchmaking may be one of them. The mom-of-three recently posted a snapshot alongside her handsome son, Joaquin, and it sparked an unexpected response from a fellow celebrity. The Instagram image showed Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy