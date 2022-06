The Wapakoneta Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting at a downtown gas station Thursday night. According to the police department, the incident happened at the gas station at the corner of Willipie and Pearl streets after 6 p.m. A 21-year-old male from Lima had a gun go off, and the bullet went through his hand and through the arm of a 23-year-old female also from Lima. Both were taken to Mercy Health – St. Rita's for treatment. The case is still under investigation.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO