Could Scotty Pippen Jr. be heading back to California? He had a workout that could open that door ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. Pippen worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the Lakers announced via Twitter. He was part of a group of six players to work out for Los Angeles, joining former Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson and former Davidson forward Hyun-Jung Lee.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO