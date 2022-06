AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Six Amarillo area teachers won the Teachers On The Rise award for April and May. In its ninth year, the Teachers On The Rise program, hosted by The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread, was launched at the beginning of the school year. Students and families in the High Plains nominated teachers who go above-and-beyond the call of duty, the United Family said.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO