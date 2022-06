Paris Hilton and Carter Reum had the audience laughing, applauding and aww-ing at the newlyweds’ sweet interactions and stories about their life at the FYC@WB panel series on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank last week. The Paris in Love star was just as funny, witty and transparent as she is in her TV series, giving fans at the event a glimpse into her passions, work, love and life with her new husband.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO