Morro Bay, CA

Stanley the rooster surfs on a robot vacuum cleaner

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley the rooster surfs on...

Farm-to-Table Dining in the California Desert

A visit to California’s Cuyama Buckhorn is a time travelling experience, in more ways than one. “People from all different walks of life, from millennials camping nearby to a biker group riding through, to local farmers, enjoy a meal together and conversation,” said Savannah Fox, Buckhorn’s Marketing and Operations Manager. “It feels like time slows down a little bit.”
Here’s Exactly Where to See Lompoc’s NASA and SpaceX Rocket Launches

A dilemma: You want to see rockets blast into space. How to do it, as a mere civilian?. To start, you’ll want to head to Lompoc, where you’ll be joining a handful of cosmophiles and space enthusiasts at incredible viewing areas around town. Located about an hour north of Santa Barbara on the Pacific Coast Highway, this modest hamlet is home to a stealthy military complex: Vandenberg Space Force Base. Throughout the year, NASA, SpaceX, and others test uncrewed rockets at various launch sites on the base. It’s not so easy to pop in for some space action: Vanderberg is operated by the Department of Defense, and getting access to the site is tricky for anyone not in the military. That’s where we come in.
LOMPOC, CA
Red Light Roundup 05/23-05/29/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. May 23, 2022. 01:02— Viviana...
PASO ROBLES, CA
A Pair of Pioneers Translate Northern Italy into Santa Barbara

More than 40 years ago, I spent a college summer in Santa Barbara, by day studying postwar Italian cinema and at night immersing myself in the local New Wave music scene, which drew on punk rock, surf rock, reggae and even tiki. Many of my peers sheared their hair and dyed what was left purple. It felt like a time of cultural revolution.
Seaweed: A Sustainable Harvest Finds Resurgence in San Luis Obispo

As he clambered over slippery rocks and waded through tidepools at Estero Bluffs State Park north of Cayucos, Vladimir Coho had a revelation. "It was like changing a television set from black and white to color. I had previously walked in the ocean and had seen all of the vegetation as an undifferentiated mass of stuff.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
28-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez, Sebastian Gil and Daniel Razo died after a crash in Isla Vista (Isla Vista, CA)

28-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez, Sebastian Gil and Daniel Razo died after a crash in Isla Vista (Isla Vista, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez, 20-year-old Sebastian Gil and 20-year-old Daniel Razo as the victims who died after a crash Saturday in Isla Vista. As per the initial information, the deadly traffic collision took place at about 6 p.m. on Stadium Road and El Colegio Road on the UCSB campus [...]
ISLA VISTA, CA
Local, state well owners urged to test groundwater amid extreme drought

Groundwater levels and quality are often heavily impacted by drought conditions, which continue to worsen across California. Now, state and local water agencies are encouraging well owners to test their water and get their wells inspected. “There’s over a million water wells in California and, because most of the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DA’s office auctions off jewelry, luxury items seized as evidence

Items are not stolen property, but rather were purchased by a criminal defendant using funds she embezzled from her employer. – The San Luis Obispo County’s District Attorney’s Office has secured the services of SLOCAL Estate Auctions, Inc., based in Morro Bay, to auction jewelry, watches, sports memorabilia, designer shoes, handbags, artwork, and other items seized as evidence during a criminal investigation involving embezzlement.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Nuisance on the block: SLO's long-term residents and students struggle to see eye-to-eye

Longtime San Luis Obispo resident Kye Martin's kids have a few more years before they graduate high school, but their dad is already counting down the days. "The last three years have been awful. I look at real estate all the time. I have three more years so that our kids can get out of high school, and I'm done. I'm really done. I feel like there are never really any consequences for [college students'] behavior. When you live next door to these [college] kids, with their techno music and beer pong games going, and every other word out of their mouth they're screaming at the top of their lungs is the F-word," he said.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

