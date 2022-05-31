Stanley the rooster surfs on a robot vacuum cleaner

A dilemma: You want to see rockets blast into space. How to do it, as a mere civilian?. To start, you’ll want to head to Lompoc, where you’ll be joining a handful of cosmophiles and space enthusiasts at incredible viewing areas around town. Located about an hour north of Santa Barbara on the Pacific Coast Highway, this modest hamlet is home to a stealthy military complex: Vandenberg Space Force Base. Throughout the year, NASA, SpaceX, and others test uncrewed rockets at various launch sites on the base. It’s not so easy to pop in for some space action: Vanderberg is operated by the Department of Defense, and getting access to the site is tricky for anyone not in the military. That’s where we come in.

