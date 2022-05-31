ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Baylor, Gonzaga to Play 2021 National Title Rematch

The two college hoops powerhouses will play a non-conference game in South Dakota this December.

For the first time since the 2021 national championship game, Gonzaga and Baylor will do battle on the hardwood this upcoming season.

The two powerhouse programs have scheduled a non-conference game for Dec. 2, 2022 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“I’m really excited for this early-season matchup against one of the sport’s premier teams,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said in an official release . “Baylor Basketball has so much respect for Coach Few and the entire Gonzaga program, and we share the same scheduling philosophy about testing ourselves early in the season. This will be a terrific event for college basketball in one of the game’s most unique venues at the Sanford Pentagon.”

The game will be the first time the two teams have met in the regular season since 2012. Baylor comfortably captured an 86–70 victory in the 2021 national championship game, but Gonzaga won 83–70 when the programs squared off in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

“We’re excited to play such a talented opponent in a great venue,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said in a statement. “We have tremendous respect for Coach Drew and his program. A game like this showcases college basketball, and we thank Lea Miller-Tooley and the Sanford Pentagon for helping put it together.”

Baylor and Gonzaga are the only two teams to have reached a No. 1 ranking at some point in each of the last three seasons and both are expected to be competitive again in the 2022–23 campaign. The Bears followed up on their 2021 championship with a 27-win season last year, while the Bulldogs made their seventh consecutive appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.

KHQ Right Now

Transfer portal 5-star Malachi Smith commits to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's Basketball has landed Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith, who's the top player still available in the transfer portal, according to ESPN. Smith was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year last season, averaging 20 points per game and shooting 41% from three. The guard has...
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Is this the deepest Gonzaga team ever?

This offseason has been a wild one for Gonzaga Bulldogs fans. It began with the entire starting five declaring for the NBA Draft, some immediately (Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard), others through the NCAA-approved process (Julian Strawther, Drew Timme, Rasir Bolton). All the while, the transfer portal, already a bigger and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Julian Strawther returning to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another day, another Zag coming back. Julian Strawther announced on his social media accounts that he will be returning to the Zags for his junior year. The forward averaged 11.8 points per game, shooting almost 50% from the field and 36% from behind the three point arc.
SPOKANE, WA
spectrumnews1.com

Texas holds off Arizona State for fourth national title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas won the national title that eluded its current seniors three years ago. No tornadoes, no letdowns, just one clutch shot after another. Travis Vick two-putted from 30 feet on the 18th hole to beat Cameron Sisk and Texas won its fourth national championship by holding off Arizona State's late charge for a 3-2 victory Wednesday.
TEMPE, AZ
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sellers Historic Day Keeps Lewis-Clark State Alive, Warriors to Square Off with Southeastern for NAIA World Series Championship

LEWISTON - Thursday afternoon will bring the culmination of the 2022 Avista NAIA World Series, but not before one, or two final games are played. After six days and 17 games, the two teams left standing are the top-seeded, undefeated Southeastern Fire and the hometown Lewis-Clark State Warriors. The Fire...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

June forecast trending wet as fire season approaches

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s becoming less and less likely that we will see fire season start in the next few weeks. The wet, cool pattern we’ve been in for most of spring is expected to continue well into June. The latest outlook from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center...
SPOKANE, WA
bizjournals

Why this Bay Area battery tech company is setting up shop in Moses Lake

Central Washington is gaining clout in the battery technology industry. In May, Alameda, California-based battery tech company Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. announced the purchase of an over 600,000-square-foot facility in Moses Lake, while its Woodinville-based competitor Group14 is building a facility in Moses Lake slated to open in the second half of 2023.
ALAMEDA, CA
Big Country News

Rosauers Purchases Dissmore's Grocery Store in Pullman

PULLMAN - In an announcement posted to social media Friday, the owners of Dissmore's IGA in Pullman announced that Rosauers had purchased the store. "Our family would like to take this time to thank the community and our customers for supporting Dissmore's for the past 85 years," read a statement from owners Archie and Shelley McGregor. "We have been honored to implement the Hometown Proud philosophy by supporting organizations in Pullman and the surrounding communities over the years."
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman missing in Idaho found safe

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for your help finding missing Tessa Shannon. According to KCSO, Shannon was last seen near The Moose Lounge on June 1. She’s known to be driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson, with Idaho plate #K682419. Her...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Property valuations skyrocket in Kootenai County

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County property owners may be in for a shock when they receive their 2022 property value assessment notices, which are reportedly expected to arrive in the mail this week. “My anticipation is (property value assessments) are going to be significantly higher than last year,”...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mayor Woodward vetoes water restriction ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has vetoed an ordinance that restricts when people can water their lawns. The Spokane City Council passed the measure in a 5-2 vote last month. It prohibits people from outdoor watering between 9 am and 6 pm between June and October. It also limits watering to two days per week if the Spokane River drops below 1,000 cfs (cubic feet per second).
SPOKANE, WA
cryptonewsbtc.org

Crypto Mining Farm in Remote Washington Town Gets Green Light, Despite Wildlife Concerns

A proposed crypto mining farm in Washington state, pegged to be one of many greatest within the US, has gained conditional approval over the issues of native residents. California-based funding agency Allrise Capital had utilized for a allow to transform a 927-acre web site within the unincorporated Pend Oreille County city of Usk right into a full-scale crypto operation.
WASHINGTON STATE
