ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United target Jurrien Timber is 'undecided' about whether to stay in Ajax or move to Old Trafford... with the Dutch defender to decide on holiday, admitting his 'gut feeling will be the deciding factor'

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester United transfer target and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber will consider his future on holiday after the summer internationals.

New Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag is reportedly eager to pluck the 20-year-old from his former club, in a bid to begin improvements to Manchester United's defence this summer.

Although Timber is open to a move away from Ajax, he is undecided about a move to a 'big club', particularly if it means curtailing his minutes on the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1cED_0fw1fvnw00
Jurrien Timber admitted that 'the picture has to be right' for him to leave Ajax this summer

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the youngster opened up about his future whilst on international duty with the Netherlands.

He said: 'In the end, my gut feeling will be the deciding factor. The picture has to be right.

'You can go to a big club. But if you're not going to play there it's better to stay with Ajax. And Ajax is also a big club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOYVe_0fw1fvnw00
His defending helped Erik ten Hag win consecutive Eredivisie titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22 

'We play football in the Champions League and I play there together with the best players in the Netherlands. That is not nothing.

'Of course, I can develop further [at Ajax]. I am 100 per cent sure of that. I don't feel like I'm done at the club. But I can also develop at other clubs.

'I am now focusing on the upcoming international matches and then go on holiday. Then I'll have to think about it some more.'

Timber has already notched six senior international appearances for Holland and played European football in two consecutive seasons.

Unlike Ajax, Manchester United cannot offer the young defender the luxury of Champions League football after a sixth place finish in the Premier League last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZFwS_0fw1fvnw00
The defender has already accrued six senior international appearances for the Netherlands
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zv2vQ_0fw1fvnw00
Pau Torres played a key role during Villarreal's journey to the Champions League semi-finals

Having shipped a record-low 57 goals throughout the campaign, the Red Devils need defensive reinforcements and Ten Hag has reportedly placed Timber alongside Villarreal's Pau Torres at the top of his summer wish list.

Although Timber predominantly features at centre-half, he can also be deployed as a right-back.

Signing the versatile Dutchman could spell an end at Old Trafford for Phil Jones, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Eric Bailly, who have each been linked with moves away from Manchester.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Alessandro Bastoni's agent 'opens the door' for a possible summer move to Tottenham... as the Inter Milan defender is urged to be 'professional' and 'adjust' to the demands of the transfer market

Alessandro Bastoni's agent has opened the door for a possible move to Tottenham after encouraging the defender to be 'professional' ahead of a summer transfer. The Italian centre-back has become one of Spurs' top transfer targets in recent weeks, with Antonio Conte knowing the player well from their time at Inter Milan together two years ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cash-strapped Inter Milan could have to 'pay a loan fee of £20MILLION' to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea... who 'wants a move back to Serie A' after a torrid time at Stamford Bridge

Inter Milan could have to stump up as much as £20million to re-sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on loan, according to reports. Lukaku has been strongly linked with a move back to Italy after struggling in England following his club-record £97.5million transfer to Chelsea last summer. The 29-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I'm joining you guys next season': Tammy Abraham gets Liverpool fans excited as he's caught on mic in conversation with Trent Alexander-Arnold at England training, with the Reds searching for a forward as Sadio Mane heads for the exit

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has sent fans on social media into a frenzy after telling Trent Alexander-Arnold that he will be 'joining you guys next season'. The former Chelsea striker was seen talking to the Liverpool defender at the end of an England training session, where he seemed to declare that he will move to Anfield next year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Daily Mail

Chelsea are 'favourites to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele' in what would be the first signing of the Todd Boehly era - as boss Thomas Tuchel 'eyes a reunion' with his former Borussia Dortmund forward

Chelsea are reportedly the favourites to sign out of contract Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele this summer. The Blues are said to be closing in on a deal to make the forward the first signing of the new Todd Boehly era, with Dembele available on a free transfer. Dembele has previously...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Some had machetes, knives, bars and bats... I've never been so scared': UFC star Paddy Pimblett compares lawless scenes outside stadium after Champions League final to movie 'The Purge' as he opens up on his experience of terrifying ordeal

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has compared the terrifying scenes outside of the Champions League final in Paris similar to the film 'The Purge'. The 2013 American film is based on an annual event where all crime is legal and emergency services are temporarily suspended for one night. Pimblett, known as...
UFC
Daily Mail

Liverpool supporters condemn UEFA's 'sincere apology' for the Champions League final chaos after the under-fire governing body did not accept it was wrong to blame fans for the disorder

Liverpool fans have hit out at UEFA for its failure to accept it was wrong to blame supporters for the chaos that occurred before the Champions League final in its 'sincere apology' for the disorder outside the Stade de France. A host of Liverpool supporters slammed the under-fire European governing...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba 'is weighing up offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG' while on holiday in the US after his Manchester United exit on a free transfer, with the superstar keen to make his next move the 'right' one

Paul Pogba has received offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports, with the Manchester United midfielder currently mulling them over on holiday as he prepares to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer. The superstar's underwhelming second spell with the Red Devils will officially come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Ajax#Undecided#Dutch#New Red Devils#The Champions League#European
Daily Mail

Man United are handed fresh hope in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong after he admitted his role for Holland suits him more than in club action, following his star performance against Belgium

Manchester United have seemingly been handed fresh hope in their chase of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, after he admitted that his role for the Holland national team suits him more than in club action. De Jong, 25, is a priority target for new United boss Erik ten Hag this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hungary vs England LIVE: Bukayo Saka replaces injured James Justin at half-time as Gareth Southgate's men look to break the deadlock in a cagey Nations League encounter in Budapest

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates as England get their Nations League campaign underway away at Hungary. How can that be, you may ask, when it's SUPPOSED to be in front of an empty stadium due to racism offences. They've got round it by allowing in under-10s, who have...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Emerson Royal thanks 'angel' off-duty police officer who 'risked his own life to save mine' after he spotted an armed attacker robbing Tottenham star, 23, at gunpoint outside Brazil nightclub

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal has thanked an off-duty police officer after surviving a gun fight outside a Brazil night club in the early hours of Thursday morning. The 23-year-old left a nightclub in his home city of Sao Paulo at around 3am and was taking photos with an off-duty police officer when an individual pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings. It is claimed the officer drew his gun and opened fire on the thief.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'That was a complete mauling': David King BLASTS North Melbourne after terrible second quarter sees Gold Coast Suns kick SEVEN unanswered goals - and Roos legend says time is ticking against under-fire coach David Noble

David King has blasted North Melbourne after the AFL strugglers suffered a 'complete mauling' in the second quarter against Gold Coast Suns on Saturday afternoon. David Noble's side saw a strong first quarter totally wiped out by the Suns at TIO Oval 2, with the hosts kicking seven unanswered goals to soar into a strong halftime lead in Round 12.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Liam Gallagher's son Gene throws a thumbs up for the cameras as he leaves his hotel - after getting behind the drum kit at his famous dad's gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium

Liam Gallagher's son Gene got behind the drum kit during his famous father's gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. 20-year-old Gene, who was photographed with his uncle, Liam's brother Paul, as they left their hotel on Thursday, still looked on cloud nine from the night before as he threw a thumbs up for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hungary crowd BOO England taking the knee before Nations League clash in Budapest with mostly children present due to loophole after fans were banned from the stadium following racist abuse

Hungary fans have booed the England team for taking the knee during their Nations League fixture on Saturday night. Over 36,000 spectators were allowed inside the Puskas Arena in Budapest for Saturday’s match against Hungary. Gareth Southgate said he was surprised by the sheer volume of fans allowed inside...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Gerard Pique 'focused on starting pre-season with Barcelona next month' in wake of his split with singer Shakira after 11-year relationship as defender continues to recover from thigh injury

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is reportedly fully focused of returning in time for pre-season, as he is extra motivated following his split with singer Shakira. The Spanish centre-back has been a key figure for the Catalan giants for a number of years and wants to help the team once again next season by ensuring he is ready to go when the first ball is kicked.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Carlos Tevez announces he's RETIRING after 'losing his No 1 fan', his father - and 'eating and drinking too much'... with the controversial Man United and Man City icon turning down MLS offers to quit at 38 after a 'difficult' year

Former Manchester City and Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has confirmed his retirement after the Argentinian said he could no longer continue playing following the death of his father last year. Tevez revealed he had turned down offers to prolong his trophy-laden yet controversial career from the United States as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke signs three-year deal with Borussia Monchengladbach and returns home to take on first manager job in Germany for five years

Daniel Farke has been named as the new head coach at Borussia Monchengladbach after signing a deal with the club until 2025. The German manager spent a four-year spell at Carrow Road and won Norwich promotion to the Premier League twice during that period. Despite his success with the Canaries...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Messi and Neymar won't like being the sideshow, there's questions about his influence and rows with LaLiga already... and fans could easily turn: Why Kylian Mbappe's big PSG deal could be a disaster

Kylian Mbappe surely didn't anticipate sparking an all-out war between LaLiga and Paris Saint-Germain after he put pen to paper on his staggering new contract but, bizarrely, that is exactly what is happened. Neither party is backing down, either. The striker's shadow looms large over the city. Posters and murals...
UEFA
Daily Mail

PSG 'to finalise the sacking of boss Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days' as former Monaco adviser Luis Campos prepares to replace outgoing director Leonardo

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly finalising the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days and announce the departure of director of Leonardo, as they begin to make changes. The former Tottenham boss is under contract with the French outfit until the end of next season, but speculation surrounding his future...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Russian club which once had Roberto Carlos and Samuel Eto'o in its ranks is set to become extinct... with Anzhi Makhachkala not granted to licence to compete in the third tier as once-rich team vows to 'return one day'

Anzhi Makhachkala, the Russian club which once boasted the likes of Roberto Carlos and Samuel Eto'o after emerging from obscurity to become one of the richest teams in the world, is set to fold. Anzhi have not been granted a licence for the Russian third tier after failing to meet...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy