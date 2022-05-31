Rays’ Wander Franco On Injured List

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Rays announced Tuesday afternoon that they have placed Wander Franco on the IL with a right quad strain.

Franco left Monday night’s game in Texas after a ripping a single, his third hit of the game, to right field in the ninth inning. He likely would have made it to second with a double, but pulled up at first base in obvious discomfort.

The 21-year-old Franco has been bothered by hamstring and quad issues most of the past few weeks and sat out May 21 and 22 (he pinch-hit) at Baltimore. The Rays have also attempted to ease the stress on their prized shortstop by using him as the designated hitter on occasion.

Wander Franco, Credit: Tampa Bay Rays

Taylor Walls has started each of the eight games at short this season that Franco has not. Isaac Paredes, who started four games at short for the Tigers last season, could also help fill the void.

With Franco on the IL, the Rays summoned right-handed pitcher Shawn Armstrong from Triple-A Durham. The 31-year-old appeared in seven games out of the Marlins’ bullpen earlier this season before he was designated for assignment. The Rays signed him as a free agent on May 10. He had two saves and a 2.57 ERA in seven appearances out of the Bulls’ bullpen.

