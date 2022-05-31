The 5 most anticipated movies premiering in June, including the new 'Jurassic World' and Pixar's 'Lightyear'

"Jurassic World: Dominion." Universal

Every month, the app TV Time provides Insider with a list of the most anticipated new movies being released.

The list is based on the movies its US users have indicated they intend to watch.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" and Pixar's "Lightyear" both hit theaters in June.

Chris Hemsworth in "Spiderhead." Netflix

5. "Spiderhead" — on Netflix June 17

Description : "A prisoner in a state-of-the-art penitentiary begins to question the purpose of the emotion-controlling drugs he's testing for a pharmaceutical genius."

Austin Butler in "Elvis." Warner Bros.

4. "Elvis" — in theaters June 24

Description : "A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis's (Austin Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

Ethan Hawke in "The Black Phone." Universal

3. "The Black Phone" — in theaters June 24

Description : "Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney."

Chris Evans voices Buzz in "Lightyear." Pixar

2. "Lightyear" — in theaters June 17

Description : "The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, 'Lightyear' follows the legendary Space Ranger after he's marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he's joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda."

Chris Pratt in "Jurassic World: Dominion." Universal

1. "Jurassic World: Dominion" — in theaters June 10

Description : "From 'Jurassic World' architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures."