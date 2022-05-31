ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Population Growth for OKC

But that's precisely because so much of what constitutes the city limits of OKC would, in almost any other major city, be some other suburb. By far the largest growth is occurring in the Canadian County Mustang/Yukon/etc. areas which may technically be OKC but are zoned for Mustang/Yukon schools, etc. Mustang...

107.3 PopCrush

Three Restaurants All Claims To Be Oklahoma’s Oldest

Since we're technically on a kick of "oldest" things in Oklahoma today, it's only fair we talk about restaurants in the Sooner State. Keep in mind, as Oklahoma is young in terms of statehood, we don't have the rich history of New England and its 300-plus-year-old restaurants... but on the bright side, there are some old restaurants and eateries here, three of which all claim to be the oldest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
newsakmi.com

How Two Queer-Owned Restaurant Groups Are Thriving in Oklahoma

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

New law bases Oklahoma’s Promise income limits on family size

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students’ eligibility for Oklahoma’s Promise has always been based on household income, but a newly-signed law now takes the family’s size into consideration as well when dolling out scholarship money. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Dozens of Oklahoma drivers fix flat tires on interstate overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of drivers were fixing flat tires on an Oklahoma interstate overnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this isn’t the first time this area has had calls about debris. One person said it was like hitting another car, but worse. "It was definitely pretty nerve-wracking....
OKLAHOMA STATE
92.9 NIN

Hang On, The Family in ‘Jurassic Park 3′ is From Oklahoma?!

I was re-watching this movie yesterday and I never noticed this before. Looks like at the box office the next few weeks it will be a battle of the decades. Kids that grew up in the 80's are enjoying 'Top Gun Maverick' right now. Meanwhile, 90's kids like myself are preparing for the next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. We're FINALLY getting the original cast back together in the same movie.
ENID, OK
FanBuzz

Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

It's almost time for Free Fishing Days in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for free fishing in Oklahoma!. Oklahoma Free Fishing Days are scheduled for June 4-5 and allow anyone to head out and fish without a license. People with a fishing license also can bring someone without a fishing license. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsapeople.com

Hot dog!: A trio of coney hot spots in Tulsa

Coney Island Hot Weiners is a true Tulsa original. Started in 1926 by Christ Economou, Coney Island has been a staple of downtown Tulsa for generations. Not much has changed at the coney shop, including the owners. The Economou family maintains ownership today. Sitting at one of the little school desks eating hot dogs covered with chili in steamed buns — cheese and onions optional — is a rite of passage for kids and a tradition for old timers. It’s something longtime Tulsans can’t imagine home without.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Underground Bar Coming To Oklahoma City

Oklahoma's City's first-ever underground cocktail bar is opening Thursday inside the First National Center. It's called the Library of Distilled Spirits. Patrons will enter through the basement and into "The Vault," which was once the vault of the former bank. Customers will be served cocktails and light food options while...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

2022 Women’s College World Series Predictions

With the 2022 Women’s College World Series set to begin in less than 48 hours, here are a few predictions for how things will play out in Oklahoma City. That’s right. I’m calling for the Sooners to take down Northwestern, Oklahoma State to handle Arizona and, yes, the Texas Longhorns to send No. 5 UCLA to the loser’s bracket. I have believed this conference to be among the very best in softball all season long and Thursday will be their chance to prove it. With the way that Hailey Dolcini has pitched and Janae Jefferson’s play has elevated the rest of UT’s offense, I would not want to face Texas right now. Plus Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have a combined 10-0 record in the tournament thus far, so good luck with taking them on right now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

