None of what exists in the core would exist without the substantial taxpayer investment of the suburban areas. The economic impact of a city is how it functions as a whole - metro. If you think the 20,000 people that live in a few square miles of downtown wholly support all of what is happening in the core, you are deeply mistaken. I say this for any city and someone who strongly supports sustainable urban growth.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO