Showers possible for the Bay Area this weekend

A seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend. The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.

The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green — meaning the smallest amount of rainfall — for the Bay Area. The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.

The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.

