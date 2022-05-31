Heat ending soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -We will transition from our current summer weather pattern back to something that feels a bit more like spring. A cold front is currently moving east through the Midwest. The cool air is well behind the front and will begin moving in on Thursday. There still is a risk of a few showers and a possible thunderstorm until then. By late week our high temperatures will be back in the mid 70s with lows falling back into the low 50s. This is much more normal for this time of the year. Midterm models for the next 10 days show temperatures a bit below normal.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO