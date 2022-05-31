ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Heat ending soon

By Chris Daniels
fortwaynesnbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a few hot days, a cold front moving in will bring temperatures down...

www.fortwaynesnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sunny Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - High pressure will bring a mostly sunny day to the area. Temperatures will be what you might expect for this time of the year. Highs around 80 and lows in the 50s. A low pressure system will move toward the area, but rain chance should hold off until Sunday evening. Showers are also possible next week into Tuesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mild weekend ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A pretty nice weather weekend is on the way. Temperatures will be near normal. Saturday should have the most sun, while Sunday could have a few more clouds. Rain will likely hold off until Sunday evening. Shower chance will be around into early next week. Temperatures should remain about average.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cooler Thursday with few stray showers possible

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a steamy start to the week a slow moving cold front will bring a lovely stretch of cooler weather starting this Thursday afternoon. As the front sweeps through this morning a few light, scatter showers will start the day. Morning temperatures and dew points are much lower than early Wednesday, making for a cooler start to the day. Once showers come to an end by midday, skies will gradually clear as highs reach the mid 70s with times of sunshine. Dry air will persist through the end of the work week and well through the coming weekend along with sunny skies ang high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Weather pattern change

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -We will transition from our current summer weather pattern back to something that feels a bit more like spring. A cold front is currently moving east through the Midwest. The cool air is well behind the front and will begin moving in on Thursday. There still is a risk of a few showers and a possible thunderstorm until then. By late week our high temperatures will be back in the mid 70s with lows falling back into the low 50s. This is much more normal for this time of the year. Midterm models for the next 10 days show temperatures a bit below normal.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Muggy morning, chance of midday rain, then cooler weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Wednesday morning starts hot and muggy ahead of a cold front set to bring changes to our weather for the next several days. After climbing to near 80 by early afternoon, the front will usher in cooler, dryer air that will take overnight lows into the mid-50s. As the front moves through, scattered showers and possible thunderstorms could sweep across the region. A stray shower is possible following the front Thursday morning with highs set to reach only the 70s through the end of the work week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Second local flock hit by ‘bird flu’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A state agency says it has confirmed avian influenza in a flock of about 100 birds in Allen County -- the second such known instance of the disease in recent weeks. The Indiana Board of Animal Health said the affected flock is...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Animal advocates march for beagles at Indiana Statehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Animal advocates including Fort Wayne Humane and the Indiana Humane societies marched for beagles outside the Indiana Statehouse Thursday morning. The group marched in honor of 80 beagles housed at the Inotiv laboratory in Lafayette, Indiana that was subjected to toxicity testing....
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Rising fuel prices impacting travel plans, public safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The sound of the gas pump nowadays means more money coming from your wallet than ever before and while the price of fuel is expensive for everyone, diesel drivers are being hit the hardest. Kay Kohlhepp travels the country, living in her...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Nbc#Thunderstorms
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a shooting Saturday night in the area of Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue. The coroner’s office says Tyshawn Eaton, 20, from Fort Wayne, was taken to a local hospital where he...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder in May shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Attempted murder charges have been filed in a shooting that happened last week. A probable cause says that a man walked into the Parkview Randallia Hospital, just before 7 p.m., on May 24, 2022, with a gunshot wound to his groin. The victim told officers he was shot in the apartments off of Cold Springs Boulevard.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy