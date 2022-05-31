Heat ending soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a steamy start to the week a slow moving cold front will bring a lovely stretch of cooler weather starting this Thursday afternoon. As the front sweeps through this morning a few light, scatter showers will start the day. Morning temperatures and dew points are much lower than early Wednesday, making for a cooler start to the day. Once showers come to an end by midday, skies will gradually clear as highs reach the mid 70s with times of sunshine. Dry air will persist through the end of the work week and well through the coming weekend along with sunny skies ang high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.
