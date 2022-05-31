ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Click it or Ticket”commemorates its 20th anniversary

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind everyone that buckling up could save your life. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Texas which has saved nearly 7,000 lives since it launched.

Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45% for people in the front seat of passenger cars. For those in pickup trucks, seat belts reduce that risk by 60%. In 2021, there were 3,507 vehicle crashes in Texas in which unbuckled motorists sustained fatal or serious injuries, a 14% increase from the previous year.

Since its launch in the Lone Star State in 2002, the "Click It or Ticket" initiative is estimated to have saved 6,972 lives, prevented 120,000 serious injuries, and saved $26.3 billion in related economic costs.

Whether traveling during the day or at night, a short or long distance, or as a driver or a passenger, wearing a seat belt remains the single most effective way to protect yourself from serious injury or death in a crash.

Beginning May 23 through June 5 , Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.

