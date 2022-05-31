Man dies after alligator attack

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
A Minnesota couple who had been together for over a decade were tragically killed during a camping trip in Wisconsin. Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Marie Sheldahl, 45, died on Sunday afternoon after they were struck by a falling tree at their campsite along Flambeau River, the Price County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.
An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
A sailor was killed and four others were injured in a car crash in San Diego County. The crash unfolded in an unincorporated area known as Jacumba Hot Springs. The sailors were returning from training in Niland at the time. The identity of the sailor who died has not been released. The four others remain hospitalized, two of whom were in critical condition.
A suspect in connection with the shooting death of a local Oak Park jeweler has been charged with first degree murder and felony firearm, according to police. Ray Donta Larry, 44, of Detroit, has been charged in relation to the shooting death of Daniel Hutchinson, a local jeweler with an extensive list of celebrity clients, and the owner of the store that sold the Cartier sunglasses, known as "Buffs," that were gifted to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He was arraigned on Friday, at the 45th District Court, according to authorities.
Comments / 0