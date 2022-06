RADAR CHECK: Some patchy light rain persists across parts of Northeast and Central Alabama this afternoon ahead of a very slow moving surface front; the sky has cleared northwest of Birmingham where dry air has taken over. Temperatures are only in the 70s in most places over the northern half of the state; clouds will move out tonight, and tomorrow promises to be a very nice day with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 80s. Then, on Sunday, we are forecasting a partly sunny sky with only a few isolated showers around… the high Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO