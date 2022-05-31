Part of Park Avenue in Cohoes to close on Wednesday

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A road work notice has been issued for Park Avenue in Cohoes. Officials said Park Avenue between Ontario Street and Gansevoort Avenue will be closed for milling on Wednesday, June 1 starting at 7 a.m.

Officials said all vehicles must be removed from the street during this time. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and use caution while traveling in the area.

