ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Legislation to make Oklahoma more attractive place for service members, veterans to live

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1lM8_0fw1djWs00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Department of Veterans Affairs says several new bills passed this legislative session will help military members and veterans while making Oklahoma a more attractive place for them to live.

The bills include exempting military retirement pay and benefits from state income tax as well as providing money to make sure honorable burials can take place in Oklahoma.

Department of Veterans Affairs officials said the bills speak volumes about Oklahomans’ support of service members.

“It really is evidence of Oklahoma’s commitment to take care of our service members and our veterans from the beginning of the service to the end of the service,” said Sarah Lane, with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

The department says it’s fought for these new laws for years.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC, Norman Mayors Urge US Senators To Take Action On Gun Control

Mayors across the country are pushing for lawmakers in Washington D.C. to act on more gun control. Those efforts include some mayors here in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City mayor David Holt and Norman mayor Breea Clark are two out of hundreds of mayors to sign a letter asking the U.S. Senate to take action on two bills that would amend the background check system to get a firearm.
NORMAN, OK
ocolly.com

Better promises: Oklahoma’s Promise income requirements expanded

Legislation to base income requirements on family size for Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship Program was signed into law on Wednesday. This will benefit families across the state and make the income cap for the program higher for families with more children. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Some federal gun legislation may not impact Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. — In 2021, Governor Stitt signed Senate Bill 631 into law making Oklahoma a second amendment sanctuary state. Authored by then freshman Senator Warren Hamilton, (R-McCurtain), the measure preempts the entire field of legislation by any agency or political subdivision of the state to infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of Oklahoma citizens.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Oklahomans#Cox Media Group
Houston Chronicle

Empty clinics, no calls: The fallout of Oklahoma's abortion ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whenever a new patient pulls into the parking lot at the Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tiffany Taylor rushes to flick on the lights. She turns off her indie folk playlist, looks out at the empty waiting room and prepares to deliver a speech she has recited about a dozen times since the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill last month banning abortions from the moment of fertilization.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma among states included in cheese recall

A company has recalled some of its cheese products because they could contain listeria. The company Paris Brothers out of Missouri makes the cheese, which went to stores in nine states, including Oklahoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a list of stores that sold the affected cheese. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

New law bases Oklahoma’s Promise income limits on family size

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students’ eligibility for Oklahoma’s Promise has always been based on household income, but a newly-signed law now takes the family’s size into consideration as well when dolling out scholarship money. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

OSU Medical College releases statement on Saint Francis mass shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State University (OSU) Agricultural and Medical Colleges Board of Regents Chair Dr. Trudy Milner spoke out about Dr. Stephanie Husen, one of the victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting at Saint Francis’ Natalie Medical Building. “As physicians, the horrible shootings in Tulsa are...
TULSA, OK
KTEN.com

Job openings at southern Oklahoma police departments

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KTEN) — Police departments and other law enforcement agencies are struggling to fill open positions. Several departments in southern Oklahoma are facing the same challenge of getting new hires in the door. "We are not having a lot of luck and not getting a whole lot...
PAULS VALLEY, OK
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

1st remote air traffic control center in US to be in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — A company is seeking to build the country’s first-ever remote air traffic control center, which could handle traffic for multiple airports, on the site of an old Air Force base in Alabama, a newspaper reports. Advanced ATC Inc., an air traffic control...
SELMA, AL
kosu.org

College enrollment continues to decline in Oklahoma

Enrollment at Oklahoma’s colleges and universities tumbled by almost 5 percent in spring 2022 compared to spring 2021, according to a report released last week by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. That means year-over-year, 7,600 fewer people are going to college in Oklahoma. There were 159,095 students enrolled...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Details released after Oklahoma City homeless survey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,300 people were experiencing homelessness when Oklahoma City conducted the annual Point in Time Count. The community conducted the count of the homeless population on March 3. In all, 1,339 people were counted, which is down from 1,573 in 2020. Due...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy