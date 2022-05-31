ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Three St. Charles Urgent Care clinics now federally designated COVID-19 ‘Test to Treat’ sites

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Urgent Care clinics are now federally designated Test to Treat (T2T) sites where people at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness can get fast and easy access to therapeutics, the health system said Tuesday.

At each T2T site, people can get tested for COVID-19. If they are positive and at high risk of severe illness, they can receive and fill a prescription for an oral therapeutic or schedule monoclonal antibody treatment—all in one visit. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines are available at T2T sites for people wanting to start their series or get a booster.

In early March, the federal government expanded access to COVID-19 therapeutics for those who are at high risk for severe illness. Until recently, Walgreens was the only pharmacy chain with T2T sites in Oregon.

“COVID-19 treatments only work if they are started early,” said Dr. Cynthia Maree, St. Charles’ medical director of infection prevention. “At T2T sites, people can quickly get tested and start or schedule treatment in one visit. With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again in Central Oregon, T2T sites will be an important resource, especially for those who are at high risk of severe illness.”

St. Charles’ T2T sites include:

  • St. Charles Urgent Care Bend South | 61250 Southeast Coombs Place
  • St. Charles Urgent Care La Pine | 51781 Huntington Road
  • St. Charles Urgent Care Prineville | 384 SE Combs Flat Road

St. Charles Medical Group physicians, other health care workers file for union representation

The Central Oregon Providers Network, representing about 300 St. Charles Medical Group physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare workers, filed for union representation Friday, joining what officials called "the growing surge of workers across the country who are demanding a voice in the workplace."
TheHorse.com

Oregon Horse Tests Positive for EHV-1 After State Meet

A horse residing at a ranch in Clackamas County, Oregon, presented with neurologic signs and later tested positive for equine herpesvirus type-1 (EHV-1) on May 31. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) confirmed the horse has been euthanized. The owners reported they were recently at the 2022 Oregon High School Equestrian Teams (OHSET) state championship at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon, from May 12-15. An additional horse from the same ranch also participated in the OHSET meet and developed respiratory clinical signs but is reported to be recovering.
kcfmradio.com

Hospital Recruitments; Recycling Additions; Florence COVID Cases

Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
kbnd.com

Bend Church Considers Leasing Property for Outdoor Shelter

BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors have approved $45,300 for phase one of a temporary outdoor shelter near 27th and Bear Creek. Former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter is now with Central Oregon Villages - the group working to lease the property and manage the camp, which would primarily serve women and children. He told Councilors at this week's meeting, "There’s a lot of fear out there; and it’s justified fear. The neighbors are talking about drug use, people using - if you will - the street for bathrooms. Crime and graffiti, specifically graffiti in that area by people who are living in unmanaged camps. It’s true; in unmanaged camp situations, these things do exist. And our proposal is to turn that around and have managed camps."
klcc.org

New pavilion offers space for year-round farmers market in Eugene

A community project in downtown Eugene is finally complete. The Lane County Farmers Market will be in its new year-round pavilion this Saturday. The 8,515 square-foot building is across from the county courthouse on the former “butterfly” parking lot. Eric Brown is the city of Eugene’s Downtown Manager....
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, June 2 – Gas Prices In Oregon Up To $5.21 a Gallon; Klamath Falls Downtown Association Receives $200,000 Grant for Old Arcade Hotel Revitalization

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
