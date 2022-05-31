ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Ounces Of Meth, Guns, Heroin, Crack Cocaine Seized In Delaware County Raid: DA

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Tyrone Gilbert Photo Credit: Delaware County District Attorney's Office

The Delaware County Drug Task Force seized approximately 12 ounces of methamphetamine, handguns, heroin, cash, and other drugs from a suspected dealer, authorities said.

Tyrone Gilbert, 36, of Yeadon, was arrested after a Thursday, May 26 raid of two homes on Patricia Drive and Serrill Avenue, and a 2016 Nissan Altima turned up the following items:

  • 366 grams (12.9 ounces) of methamphetamine
  • 77 grams (2.7 ounces) of crack cocaine
  • 170 bundles of heroin (14 bags to a bundle)
  • Marijuana
  • Two semi-automatic handguns with loaded magazines
  • $6,200 in cash
  • Drug paraphernalia

The arrest was a result of a months-long undercover investigation into drug trafficking, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Gilbert is charged with the possession and delivery of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, as well as firearms offenses.

He was remanded to George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $1 million bail, authorities said. His preliminary hearing is set for June 8.

Comments / 29

Denise More
3d ago

Drug smugglers dealers whatever always think they're smarter than the next person! not on this day! Gotcha...

Reply(6)
10
Ken Stearrett
3d ago

They'll be another person taking his place by next week. The so called War On Drugs in this country is a JOKE!!

Reply(1)
5
