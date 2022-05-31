Coroner identifies remains of Sunnyside woman who disappeared before boyfriend’s crime spree

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than nine months after her disappearance, a coroner confirmed that the remains of Sunnyside resident Jennifer Caridad were discovered and identified in Yakima County.

According to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, human remains were found on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the Granger area. A Washington State Boarded Forensic Odontologist studied the remains and confirmed that they belonged to Caridad, who went missing in August 2021.

The manner of death was confirmed as homicide, though the cause of death is pending with further forensic analysis underway. Caridad was formally reported missing on the same day that her boyfriend went on a crime spree that included several shootings and high-speed chases.

“I am prayerful that this will help with the healing process and bring justice for her death,” Curtice said.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Sunnyside woman disappeared just before boyfriend’s ‘crime spree’ in Washington, Oregon

Police confirmed back in August that her car was recovered near the scene of a shooting that they believed her boyfriend was involved in.

“Detectives have been searching around Berglund Lake and they found an area where it looks like he may have dumped a bunch of his girlfriend’s clothing,” Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely told KAPP-KVEW at the time. “We definitely believe there is foul play.”

The suspect, who was eventually captured in Medford, Ore., was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

For comprehensive details on the incident, click here or on the related link above.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.