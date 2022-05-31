ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House says canceling student loans wouldn't drive up inflation much

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVwVt_0fw1cI0000

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The short-term impact on inflation of a possible decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to cancel some student loans is likely to be small, a top aide said on Tuesday.

White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese said during a press briefing that Biden has not made a final decision on student loan debt relief. Biden has been considering plans to cancel some $10,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower. read more

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 648

Kempka
3d ago

That's not the point ace. It's fundamentally unfair for American taxpayers to be footing the bill for this bailout of delinquent children.

Reply(134)
475
Danny Sandlin
3d ago

Please!!! If ifs and buts were candy and nuts we could have Christmas everyday. You borrowed, pay it back. I paid all mine back and my children also. Don’t want to be on the hook for irresponsibility.

Reply(35)
239
Cold War Kid
3d ago

It's dumping more unearned money into the economy. Hell yes it will drive up inflation. I paid for my college. It's not my job to pay for somebody else.

Reply(21)
181
Related
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Deese
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

What is the income limit for student loan forgiveness?

President Biden is considering student loan debt reduction. However, it would come with income limits. Save Cash: These 10 tax free days will help you save $100s. President Biden is expected to lay out the specifics of his $10,000 per student debt forgiveness plan in the next few weeks. It seems that the steps he’s taking will help those making less than $125,000 a year. Read more about it here.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

462K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy