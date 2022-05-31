ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free vote: Delaware Online Athlete of the Week nominees for Spring Week 10

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports last week. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Athlete of the Week, with the winner to be announced Friday. Voting is free. Here are this week’s nominees:

Editor's note: If you cannot see this poll on your desktop or mobile device, please refresh this page or view the poll here on a separate page to vote .

Gabriella Paolella, Ursuline track and field: Junior swept the shot put and discus at the Meet of Champions.

Matthew Klous, Salesianum track and field: Junior swept the pole vault at the New Castle County, DIAA Division I and Meet of Champions meets. Broke a 40-year-old school record with a vault of 14-1 1/2.

Jordan Green, Delaware Military Academy: Senior was part of the DIAA Division II 4x100-meter relay championship team and had two goals and two assists in a 19-6 win over Charter of Wilmington in the DIAA Boys Lacrosse Tournament.

Andy Zhu, Archmere boys tennis: Sophomore won his second straight DIAA first singles championship with a 6-0, 6-1 sweep of Caesar Rodney’s Darin Jawahar.

Elizabeth Rishko, Cape Henlopen girls lacrosse: Senior had four goals and two assists as the Vikings won their 13th consecutive DIAA championship with a 16-4 win over Tatnall.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Free vote: Delaware Online Athlete of the Week nominees for Spring Week 10

