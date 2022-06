EUGENE, Ore. - A driver turned himself in Friday afternoon in connection with a fatal collision early Thursday morning June 2, 2022, on Territorial Highway. "A person assisting someone jumpstart a car was struck by a passing vehicle," according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. "The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene southbound towards Veneta."

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO