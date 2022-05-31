Police working to identify man found wandering in Fayetteville, reunite him with family

Man found in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Police are working to identify a man found wandering in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police released a photo of the man, who they say was found in the Innisbrook Way area.

The man told police his name is Richard Terry Harris.

Police are working to help reunite him with his family.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4357.

