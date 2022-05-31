ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of People’s Choice Kitchen

By Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kashbi Sanders pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempted robbery after he tried to rob People’s Choice Kitchen with a gun.

Sanders, 29, faces up to 8 years of jail time for his actions on December 23, 2019.

Prosecutors say that Sanders entered the Brooks Avenue restaurant that evening and attempted to take the owner’s purse from her.

Another employee, 32-year-old Darnell Wilson, then intervened and helped remove Sanders’ weapon by tackling him. The two fell through a window, and Wilson was hospitalized for his injuries.

Investigators arrived on the scene that evening and said they were able to collect forensic evidence left behind by Sanders.

Despite the incident, People’s Choice Owner Evangela Stanley opened her doors for business the next day .

“Kashbi Sanders attacked the community at its core when he chose to rob the People’s Choice Kitchen that evening,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Tuesday. “This restaurant owner has spent her life serving the community of Rochester, including at the time of the robbery, when she was serving a plate of food to someone in need.  The behavior of the defendant has no place in our City and it is our hope that she feels a sense of justice with today’s plea.”

Sentencing will occur in front of New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Moran on August 29, 2022.

