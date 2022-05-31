Syracuse to host Hoyas on Dec. 10 in JMA Wireless Dome

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department arrested two men on weapons charges following a traffic stop on June 3. According to police, at approximately 7:02 p.m., EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having an invalid registration. During the traffic stop, one of the officers observed a revolver in the glove box of the vehicle. Both occupants were taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a second firearm, ammunition, and approximately $1,400.00 in cash.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO