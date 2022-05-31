ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse to host Hoyas on Dec. 10 in JMA Wireless Dome

By Alex Sims
WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse is scheduled to host long-time rival Georgetown on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange have faced the Hoyas 97 times, making...

WETM

Chemung County seniors face off on the volleyball court

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Senior Games have been going on for the past two weeks now and Friday’s event was volleyball. Chemung County seniors took to the court to serve and spike at today’s Chemung County Senior games event. Sid Whitney said she was there to win.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM

NYSP Identify person killed in Rt. 13 crash

UPDATE: The New York State Police have released information about the person that was killed in the three-vehicle crash in Cortlandville. According to NYSP the deceased operator of the pick-up truck that was traveling north on Rt. 13 was identified as Curtis A. Davies-Carr, who was age 34 and from Homer, NY.
DRYDEN, NY
WETM

Corning Pride happening Saturday, June 4th

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Pride events are held during the month of June to recognize the impact LGBTQ+ people have had in the world. Back in 2019, Corning celebrated it’s first pride. This year, local businesses and organizations are gearing up to show their support. Happening this Saturday, June 4th,...
CORNING, NY
WETM

Two Elmira men arrested on weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department arrested two men on weapons charges following a traffic stop on June 3. According to police, at approximately 7:02 p.m., EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having an invalid registration. During the traffic stop, one of the officers observed a revolver in the glove box of the vehicle. Both occupants were taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a second firearm, ammunition, and approximately $1,400.00 in cash.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Stolen pet bunny returned home

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After being stolen from Turk’s Produce & Flower Market, last Wednesday, a missing pet bunny has been returned home. The bunny thief, however, was revealed to have stolen over $1,000 worth of items from the shop, according to the owner. The local community was...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM

From gas to groceries, prices rise nationwide

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – From groceries to gasoline and housing, the price of nearly everything is rising across the United States. Gas prices hit another record Thursday — they now average $4.72 a gallon. Prices in New York and Pennsylvania are roughly 10 cents higher than the national average.
ELMIRA, NY

